william-and-kate-middleton-will-not-send-charlotte-to-school-this-summer

In England, where the Coronavirus has forced the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to intensive care, the lockdown has now eased and several schools have announced the reopening. The Thomas Battersea , an institution of excellence on which the Cambridge home children study, should reopen its doors on the first of June, allowing his pupils to finish the year in the most traditional way. But Prince William and Kate Middleton have no intention of allowing their children to return to school.

Thomas Battersea has decided, in fact, to allow only a few pupils to sit again at their desk. Access to the institute will be limited and, in the first group of students, only the first and sixth year students will be able to return. George, therefore, should stay home, while Charlotte, diligent first year of school, may return to study. This hypothesis that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would like to avoid.

Kate Middleton and Prince William would not want to have to adapt the routine of the two children forced to quarantine to the princess's routine only. Charlotte, therefore, could spend the month of June in lockdown, together with the brothers, to return to school in September. “George is very angry because he would like to do Charlotte's homework too,” joked Kate Middleton at the start of the quarantine. The reason? “Charlotte's are more fun.”

READ ALSO

Prince William and the fear of becoming a father (thinking of mom Diana)

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton reveals why George is jealous of his little sister Charlotte

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and the «escape» to the pub with the other mothers of the school of George and Charlotte