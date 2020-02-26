william-and-kate,-put-one-night-in-the-theater-(before-the-“forced”-reunion-with-harry-and-meghan)

In the hours when Prince Harry was photographed in Edinburgh, where he arrived for one of his last royal engagements before the official farewell to the royal family, Brother William , together with his wife Kate Middleton, was at the theater in London. The Cambridge, at the Noel Coward Theater, attended one charity show: Dear Evan Hansen . Award-winning – in 2016 he won six Tony Awards, or the Broadway Oscars – the show is considered one of the first to have addressed the issue of mental health.

A theme so dear to Cambridge and their Royal Foundation . The foundation to which, at one time, were also linked Harry and Meghan Markle .

In the charity evening of William and Kate , however, there seemed to be no place for the ghosts of the past. The two, very elegant, always smiling , showed themselves as usual serene, accomplices, close-knit. The streets of Cambridge and Sussex, however, will soon cross again . Harry and Meghan, from 28 February to March 9, will be in London for their latest royal engagements. And William and Kate won't be able to “avoid” them for long. To be sure, Cambridge will leave for Ireland on the days of Sussex's return: the real mini tour is scheduled for 3 to 5 March. But i l 9 March the ex “fantastic four” will all meet together .

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan will in fact join Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family, in Westminster Abbey, for the Commonwealth Service , an annual event attended by heads and representatives of 54 countries (and two and a half billion citizens) symbolically governed by Queen Elizabeth . For Harry and Meghan it will be the last working royal engagement. The last time they find themselves in front of William and Harry on “equal terms”: both couples in royal clothes, clothes that, from April 1st, Harry and Meghan will no longer wear. To find out in what climate the reunion between brothers and sister-in-law will take place, we just have to wait a few days. We already know, however, that the grandmother queen fears problems . It is the Sussex that worries her. Elisabetta knows that after the absence and the controversy of the last few months all the spotlight will be on them, risking to obscure the importance of an appointment that is particularly dear to her. For this reason, together with his advisors, he is already trying to orchestrate every minute of presence of the bulky couple .

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, mind-boggling figures for post Megxit security. Who will pay?

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth and the real reasons why she will never abdicate (in favor of Carlo)

READ ALSO

Charles of England, «green» ahead of all: 50 years ago the first environmentalist speech