william-and-kate:-“we-must-take-care-of-our-mental-health-in-the-days-of-the-coronavirus”

One of the most dangerous things that the coronavirus emergency will leave behind is a compromised psychological balance, which will have to adapt slowly to contact with the world after such a far-reaching forced isolation. William and Kate Middleton are convinced of this who, in collaboration with the Department of Health and social assistance guaranteed by Public Heath England, speak for a series of tips to take care of one's health, especially mental.

«The last few weeks have been anxious and disturbing for everyone. We must take time to support each other and find ways to take care of our mental health “ explain, in fact, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have always been supporters of the importance of mental health. «It's nice to see the mental health sector collaborate with the NHS to help people keep up with their mental well-being. By staying together and taking simple steps every day, we can all be more prepared for the times ahead »they add tracing the first guidelines of the operation, starting from maintaining a digital contact with loved ones, dedicating oneself to a hobby and follow the sleep schedules set by the routine.

In early March, both William and Kate also spoke on the phone with mental health industry leaders Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind , and Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be . In addition, the couple visited an emergency call center to show support to operators who are helping to keep people well informed about the disease right at the moment of maximum alert on the contagion front. “Every time and wherever adversity strikes him, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to stand up together. The way in which local communities support those affected shows the best of ours values ​​and human nature, “William specified in a personal video message. Meanwhile, Public Health England updates its platform Every Mind Matters – which William and Kate have helped launch last year – with new advice and directives, while the government announces a £ 5m grant to fund additional mental health services, including under the pressure of William and Kate's commitment.

