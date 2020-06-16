“william,-are-you-a-real-prince?”-asked-a-child-to-the-duke-of-cambridge

“Excuse me, William, but are you a real prince?” The question, on the edge of reality, is not the result of an imaginary daring, but of the ingenuity of a child who, in his five years, has widened his eyes in front of the (true) Duke of Cambridge. Kaydyn McVeigh, a small English boy, was surprised by Prince William with a call on Zoom . The Duke wanted to make sure of how the child was suffering from cystic fibrosis, and therefore forced to a more complex quarantine. Kaydyn was thus celebrated by William, in a video call that left him stunned.

“The Prince William was loving and humble”, he explained to Daily Express the mother of the child, Leanne McVeigh . «He seemed genuinely interested in sensitizing people to the effort that people still have to take refuge in order to be safe from any risk of contagion. Kaydyn, however, was unaware of the call. He was eating a banana when the phone rang, “explained the mother again, revealing how the boy's first question was to make sure that William was really who he said he was.

«Excuse me, but are you a real prince?» , Kaydyn asked William, causing a loud laugh from the prince. The two, once clarified the status of the Duke of Cambridge, stayed a good half hour, talking (also) about The Puppy Team , Netflix cartoon that the prince said was little George's amattism.

