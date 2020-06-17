william,-end-of-the-lockdown:-the-first-official-visit-(without-kate-middleton)

After Carlo and Camilla , also the Prince William has stopped his « quarantine »after more than two months of home isolation. The heir to the throne, without his wife Kate Middleton, visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital , in Norfolk , more precisely at the ambulance station of King's Lynn, listening to experiences and sensations of the paramedical staff who has fought on the front line on Covid .

William inquired about the support that the ambulances received voluntary networks from companies and , remembering how the service had a positive impact on mental health and well-being general of the community. Especially in these months of emergency , during which the prince had even made himself available a land the helicopters in the garden of Kensington Palace .

Blue suit and light blue shirt, William appeared in excellent shape: before entering the temperature was measured independently with a ear thermometer. Nothing mask , neither outdoors nor indoors, but he has nevertheless ensured that his interlocutors will arranged in a semicircle , in order to respect the security protocols and maintain social distance during the short conversation.

The appointment « live » of William, after weeks of virtual encounters, follows the visit of Carlo and Camilla to the staff of the Glouchestshire Royal Hospital . For many royal commentators, the decision of Buckingham Palace to make the prince appear first of Wales in the post-lockdown would have an obvious meaning hierarchical : that after a long wait the moment of the throne?

READ ALSO

«William, are you a real prince?», A child's question

READ ALSO

Carlo and Camilla are back: is the throne closer?