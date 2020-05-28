william-is-ready-to-be-king-(in-the-name-of-mum-diana)

It is not his turn yet, but Prince William is ready: the 37 enne, eldest son of Charles of England and Diana Spencer, is ready to be a (good) king. Will, the nickname he carries with him as a boy, he proved it in the most difficult days of the lockdown, when with his grandmother queen 94 she was in isolation in Windsor and dad Carlo , first in line of succession to the throne, positive for the coronavirus, it was his turn to carry on the commitments of the crown.

William, together with his wife Kate Middleton, held positions in London, before isolating himself in Norfolk and continuing the appointments by video call.

In the last month the appreciation of the prince has visibly increased: if once the “favorite” of his subjects was the reckless and impulsive Harry, now he is at the top of the charts . « His ways calm and reassuring , far from rhetoric, they like them a lot “, note the experts of royalty.

William, understandably lost and troubled after the divorce of parents and especially after the death of the beloved mother, today he is a resolved man . Thanks also to the family harmony that he knew how to build alongside his wife Kate Middleton. The two have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis, and they behave with them by present and modern parents. The prince, on the other hand, has always admired his wife's family, taking refuge at the time of his engagement often on the Middleton sofa, away from the spotlight and the clamor of Buckingham Palace.

The proof that he grew up, freeing himself from ghosts of the past, William just gave it proving he can speak publicly about trauma and mental health, admitting its own weaknesses. “The birth of my children was the most exciting and at the same time most frightening moment of my life,” he said in a recent documentary, “I think emotions spill over you all together when there was a traumatic event in life, in my case the death of my mother when I was very young . Emotions that I thought dormant and that came out of nowhere, “he added.

A few years ago William had already admitted that he had been in therapy to deal with the pain. Being fragile is no longer a taboo, even for a prince. William will be a modern king, with the right person at his side. An excellent combination.

