william-made-a-(revolutionary)-promise-to-kate-middleton-before-the-royal-wedding

«Even when we we are married, I guarantee that you will not have to leave your family behind ». The sweet promise that Prince William made to Kate Middleton a few months before the fateful yes , marked the revolution of a principle that – until then – had characterized the royal wedding: “The royal wedding meant becoming a Windsor and that's it,” he recalls the expert Katie Nicholl . «Between the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, however, it went in a different way “.

The promise, in effect, has been kept . The parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in addition to his brother James and sister Pippa , have participated several times in important celebrations alongside the Windsor: during the Diamond Jubilee for the 60 years of reign of the sovereign, for example, or in Ascot, for the famous horse race which it is staged every year in June . In short, Kate has always been able to lean on her origins, whenever she felt the need, without controversy .

So much so that i Cambridge , in 2014, have even spent Christmas together with the parents of the duchess , breaking the traditional holiday in Sandringham . But to what is this nonchalance of Kate also due in breaking of the protocols »? «He received a great support from the royal family from the beginning, receiving precise instructions on how to behave in each specific situation and », revealed in 2017 the documentary « Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor », By Amazon Prime.

Besides, Kate grew up in Chapel Row , a village in Berkshire : «It came from a different world , had to learn how get out of a carriage or how to bend down to receive a bouquet of flowers by a little girl “, the reconstruction . Who recalled how Kate was at William's side for nine years before the wedding , a period of time in which he was able to carry out a sort of “ internship ” in view of the important role which he would soon have covered.

Considered that Meghan Markle attended the Prince Harry for alone 18 months before the royal wedding, this could be one of the reasons that pushed the two sisters-in-law towards paths so far away.

