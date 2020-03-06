william-spontaneous-as-we-have-never-seen-him:-the-most-beautiful-selfie-beyond-the-protocol

The journey of William and Kate to Ireland it wasn't just the last chance to show how complicit and close the royal couple are. During the mini-tour we were also able to observe the most spontaneous and human side of the future sovereign of England. When the Cambridge family visited County Kildare, a location near Dublin, a girl named Jennifer Malone, after offering the prince a bunch of flowers, asked him for a selfies . The royal protocol would forbid self-portraits.

But William didn't hesitate for a moment to please the fan. Whose mother, Donna Malone, posting the photos on her Twitter account, defined the prince « a really nice boy . ” To then add, interviewed by People , that William “was lovable to Jennifer” .

A really nice guy 💚 #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/EJQm1GPdI4 – Donna Malone (@donnamalone 21) March 4, 2020

And this is not even the only “Irish surprise” that Prince reserved for us . During the visit to a circus in Galway, the artists challenged him to juggle with three balls to be flown in the air. And the grandson of Elizabeth II , as evidenced by the video published on twitter by the Ministry of Irish foreigner, he did very well: he did not drop even one. Tearing applause from all present.

Prince William might just have what it takes to represent Galway 2020 Capital of Culture 😉 # RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/zfyz6MeVyx – Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 5, 2020

In Ireland his wife Kate has instead tried her hand at hurling , a game of Celtic origins that resembles football (though the ball is hit with a bat rather than with your feet). And also the short performance of the Duchess, documented on the Twitter profile of Kensington Palace, was met with a lot of applause. In addition to thousands of likes .

Having a go at Hurling @skgaa in Galway… how did we do? #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/go3HZOYhjz – Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2020

The trip to Ireland, for William and Kate, was a success. The two appeared happy and at ease as never before. And very close. As in a “second honeymoon” , were photographed embraced on the Howth Cliff , the cliff around Dublin. But there was not only the walk. The whole royal tour between Dublin, the counties of Meath and Kildare and Galway was all a look in the eyes and a touch . Someone in London, a specialist in the language of gestures, interpreted it this way: Kate wants to tell William that when they have to “face” Harry and Meghan, she will be at the his side. The appointment is near: on 9 March the Fab Four, whether those directly interested or not, will reform. At least for the space of a walk in the central nave of Westminster Abbey , for the Commonwealth Service this year.

