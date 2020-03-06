World
William spontaneous as we have never seen him: the most beautiful selfie beyond the protocol
In Ireland the prince is showing his more spontaneous side. He violated the protocol for taking a self-timer with Jennifer (“He was lovable with her,” his mother let it know), and then for juggling in circus games
The journey of William and Kate to Ireland it wasn't just the last chance to show how complicit and close the royal couple are. During the mini-tour we were also able to observe the most spontaneous and human side of the future sovereign of England. When the Cambridge family visited County Kildare, a location near Dublin, a girl named Jennifer Malone, after offering the prince a bunch of flowers, asked him for a selfies . The royal protocol would forbid self-portraits.
But William didn't hesitate for a moment to please the fan. Whose mother, Donna Malone, posting the photos on her Twitter account, defined the prince « a really nice boy . ” To then add, interviewed by People , that William “was lovable to Jennifer” .
A really nice guy 💚 #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/EJQm1GPdI4
– Donna Malone (@donnamalone 21) March 4, 2020
And this is not even the only “Irish surprise” that Prince reserved for us . During the visit to a circus in Galway, the artists challenged him to juggle with three balls to be flown in the air. And the grandson of Elizabeth II , as evidenced by the video published on twitter by the Ministry of Irish foreigner, he did very well: he did not drop even one. Tearing applause from all present.
Prince William might just have what it takes to represent Galway 2020 Capital of Culture 😉 # RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/zfyz6MeVyx
– Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 5, 2020
In Ireland his wife Kate has instead tried her hand at hurling , a game of Celtic origins that resembles football (though the ball is hit with a bat rather than with your feet). And also the short performance of the Duchess, documented on the Twitter profile of Kensington Palace, was met with a lot of applause. In addition to thousands of likes .
Having a go at Hurling @skgaa in Galway… how did we do? #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/go3HZOYhjz
– Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2020
The trip to Ireland, for William and Kate, was a success. The two appeared happy and at ease as never before. And very close. As in a “second honeymoon” , were photographed embraced on the Howth Cliff , the cliff around Dublin. But there was not only the walk. The whole royal tour between Dublin, the counties of Meath and Kildare and Galway was all a look in the eyes and a touch . Someone in London, a specialist in the language of gestures, interpreted it this way: Kate wants to tell William that when they have to “face” Harry and Meghan, she will be at the his side. The appointment is near: on 9 March the Fab Four, whether those directly interested or not, will reform. At least for the space of a walk in the central nave of Westminster Abbey , for the Commonwealth Service this year.
