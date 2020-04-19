william,-who-was-afraid-for-dad-charles-with-the-coronavirus-(and-for-the-queen)

William and Kate Middleton want to do their part. The Cambridge family is spending home isolation with the whole family in Anmer Hall, the country residence in the Norfolk . But their thoughts go to those on the front lines of the pandemic. The future king and his wife, in fact, before leaving London they visited one of the headquarters of the British emergency room service, and then on video call they wished “Happy Easter” to the children of the health personnel.

Now, in an interview with the BBC, the Cambridge wanted to remember how important mental health is, especially in times of emergency like this: «People all over the country stay home to help the national health service and save lives. It is not easy, sometimes the anxiety of losing our loved ones can rise. “

And William himself admitted for the first time in front of a camera that he was afraid of his older family members . Especially for dad Carl or, 71 years, who was diagnosed with Covid last month – 19: « I must admit that at the beginning I was quite worried, at his age the risks are greater». And again: «My father suffered in the past from various chest infections, colds and the like, and therefore I said to myself that he could also defeat this”.

The 37 enne, moreover, is aware that Prince Charles he was lucky : he suffered only from mild symptoms and after a week of isolation in his Scottish estate he was called “cured”. And now he's back to sharing the same rooms with his (second) wife Camilla. But the grandparents also give thought to the young prince: the Queen Elizabeth has almost 94 years , Prince Philip has 98. Both are now in solitary confinement at Windsor Castle, with very few staff around. But in Buckingham Palace several assistants contracted the virus. « Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents» , continued George's dad, Charlotte and Louis: “We are doing all we can to make sure they are isolated and protected.”

READ ALSO

Prince Charles coronavirus positive

READ ALSO

Harry and the quarantine in Los Angeles “rolling on the floor with Archie”

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan Markle, the first photos in Los Angeles from “food angels”