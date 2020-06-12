Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market

Global wiper motor aftermarket market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.42 billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of wiper systems and the rising number of vehicles on the road.

Key Market Competitors: Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the wiper motor aftermarket market are Valeo, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., DOGA, SA, DENSO CORPORATION., MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD., Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., General Motors, NTN Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Gates Corporation, CARDONE Industries, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, TRICO among others.

Conducts Overall Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market By Distribution Channel (Franchised Dealers, Wholesalers & Distributors, Component Part Manufacturers Sales, Independent Garages, Specialists Repairers & Suppliers, Others), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Product Type (Stepper Motors, Brush & Brushless DC Motors), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market

A wiper motor is an electromechanical component that is an essential part of the wiper system. The wiper motor drives the metal arm of the wiper system, moving it back and forth sweeping the rain, snow, ice and debris from a vehicle’s windshields such that the driver has a clear, unobstructed visibility of the road.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about vehicle safety would enhance the growth of the wiper motor aftermarket

Improving economic conditions and increase in the disposable income, leads to increased demand for vehicles which in turn drive this market

As the age of the vehicles increases, the demand to replace existing components also increases, thereby resulting in increased demand for aftermarket products

Market Restraints:

Low profits arising due to highly competitive and unorganised market restrains the growth of this market

This reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, CK Holdings Co., Ltd acquired the business of Magneti Marelli S.p.A from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. The two companies would operate under a common name of “Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd.” With this acquisition, Magneti would soon become a leading global independent automotive supplier, expanding its product portfolio and its financial strength.

In June 2018, WAI has entered into an affirmative agreement of distribution with Marathon Warehouse Distribution for supplying its products including starters, alternators and window regulators amongst others to U.K. market. This agreement has been taken to ensure WAI products are available to the customers immediately, in a one-day delivery period. The rise in the distribution of automotive parts would eventually benefit automotive wiper motor global market in the long run.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market

Global wiper motor aftermarket market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wiper motor aftermarket market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

