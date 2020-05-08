wired-answers-on-coronavirus:-how-does-the-immune-response-change-based-on-age?

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask different experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

How does our immune system react to the Sars-Cov-2 virus? And what difference is there between the different age groups in the immune response? What changes between children, adults, the elderly and pregnant women? To answer is Andrea Cossarizza , immunologist of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.