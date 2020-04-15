wired-answers-on-coronavirus:-the-technology-of-intensive-care

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask several experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

How are the stations equipped and organized to assist patients with Sars-Cov-2 virus and in critical conditions? What are the relevant aspects of the technological management of the intensive care units? To answer is Lorenzo Leogrande , president of the Italian Association clinical engineers.