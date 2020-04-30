Science

Wired Answers on coronavirus: what genetic characteristics does it have?

nj April 30, 2020
wired-answers-on-coronavirus:-what-genetic-characteristics-does-it-have?

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask several experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

What do we know about the genetic characteristics of the Sars-Cov-2 virus ? What knowledge can we deduce about the origin of the disease and its peculiarities? To answer is Giovanni Maga , director of the Institute of molecular genetics Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforza of Cnr of Pavia .

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

January 24, 2020
10

Global Review Management Software Market Insights 2019 – Grade Us, LocalClarity, BirdEye, Trustpilot, ReviewInc

Epoxy
March 3, 2020
5

Epoxy Market Demand And Growth Opportunity 2020: By Companies Hexion, Kukdo Chemical, Chang Chun Plastics, 3M

April 27, 2020
8

WIRELESS POS TERMINAL DEVICES MARKET KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2024 | INGENICO, VERIFONE, NEWLAND PAYMENT, PAX, CENTERM, LIANDI, XIN GUO DU

March 30, 2020
2

Valerian Glycol MARKET – REGIONAL AND COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS 2020-2025, Bio-Botanica, Aston Chemicals,, etc.

Close