wired-answers-on-coronavirus:-which-prevention-measures-are-scientifically-valid?

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask different experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

Here are what behaviors are scientifically sensible, and which are not, to protect us from the infection of the Sars-Cov-2 virus and to defend those around us . To answer is Fabrizio Pregliasco , researcher at the University of Milan and president of Anpas.