Science

Wired Answers on the coronavirus: how does the data help us define strategies for the epidemic?

nj April 6, 2020
wired-answers-on-the-coronavirus:-how-does-the-data-help-us-define-strategies-for-the-epidemic?

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask several experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid- 19 .

In what ways the numbers of the epidemic of Sars-Cov virus -2 can they guide us in choosing the most suitable containment strategies? Why doesn't it make sense to focus on the data of the day? To answer is Stefania Salmaso , independent epidemiologist and former director of the National Center of Epidemiology (Cnesps) of the Higher Institute of Health.

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

February 4, 2020
1

Global Deionized (DI) Water Heater Market : Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2026

March 18, 2020
0

Myristic Acid Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities

January 30, 2020
2

Global Activated Carbon Injection Market 2017-2026| Haycarb, Albemarle, Carbotech, Calgon Carbon, Cabot Corporation

January 31, 2020
5

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Insights 2019 – Norbar, Torcstar, Tone Co., Ltd, Atlas Copco AB, Tekton

Close