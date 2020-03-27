Science

Wired Answers on the coronavirus: what does science say about the epidemic in Southern Italy?

nj March 27, 2020
wired-answers-on-the-coronavirus:-what-does-science-say-about-the-epidemic-in-southern-italy?

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask several experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

Here are the dynamics of the circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the regions of southern Italy, and what the news is – good and less good – on the effectiveness of containment. To answer is Pier Luigi Lopalco , epidemiologist of the University of Pisa.

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

January 27, 2020
5

Global Lead-Free Brass Rod Market 2017-2026 | Mitsubishi Shindoh, Chase Brass, Mueller Brass, Wieland-Werke AG, Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy

Aircraft Gas Units(GSE)
March 19, 2020
4

Aircraft Gas Units(GSE) Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2026 by Companies Rheinmetall, Mallaghan, Tronair

Petcoke market
March 18, 2020
5

Plastic Stabilizer Market Cost Structure Analysis Report 2020-2026 BASF SE, Songwon Industrial

January 27, 2020
6

Global Cystometry Catheter Market 2017-2026 | Cook Medical, B.Braun, ECCE Medical

Close