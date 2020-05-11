wired-answers-on-the-coronavirus:-which-and-how-many-mutations-are-taking-place?

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask several experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

For what reasons it is useful to study and learn about genetic changes of the Sars-Cov-2 virus ? How does this issue relate to the choice of drug therapies and the production of vaccines? To answer is Giovanni Maga , director of the Institute of molecular genetics Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforza of Cnr of Pavia .