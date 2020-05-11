Science

Wired Answers on the coronavirus: which and how many mutations are taking place?

nj May 11, 2020
wired-answers-on-the-coronavirus:-which-and-how-many-mutations-are-taking-place?

Questions and answers on the Covid epidemic – 19 in progress. From the direct voice of the scientists

What do we know and (above all) what we do not know about the new coronavirus epidemic? We decided to ask several experts, who here on Wired tell us the perspective of science on the current situation of Covid – 19 .

For what reasons it is useful to study and learn about genetic changes of the Sars-Cov-2 virus ? How does this issue relate to the choice of drug therapies and the production of vaccines? To answer is Giovanni Maga , director of the Institute of molecular genetics Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforza of Cnr of Pavia .

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

April 17, 2020
1

Web-based Carpooling Market Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Scope & Forecast till 2024 | Top Companies like Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares)

January 31, 2020
2

Vectrus Inc (VEC) – Growth, Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review

February 4, 2020
6

Global Image Processing Systems Market | To Reach Usd 25,702 Million

January 24, 2020
7

Global Facial Recognition Market Insights 2019 – Aware, NEC, Ayonix, Cognitec Systems, Keylemon

Close