wired-coronavirus,-a-podcast-to-tell-the-epidemic

Doubts, questions and insights dedicated to the Covid epidemic – 19, to avoid being overwhelmed by the news

Numbers updated daily, uncertain information launched as breaking news, and expert opinions who comment in real time. A confused and nuanced situation in reality and that the media amplify, but that leaves readers confused. For this reason, in this Italy closed in the lockdown , we have decided to launch a podcast of deepening on the epidemic caused by coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 : in a few minutes we try to do a point on some important issues, without getting carried away by the latest news and also telling what unfortunately we still don't know.

To start we decided to focus on the numbers to which we must pay attention (and which it is better to ignore) when reading news about the epidemic of Covid – 19 and what the declaration of pandemic means of the World Health Organization. You can find it on Spreaker, Spotify, Apple and Google Podcast and on the microphone there is Andrea Gentile .

Happy listening.