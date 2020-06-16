wired-next-fest,-the-second-sustainability-event-is-underway

The Wired Next Fest, the largest free participation event in Italy dedicated to innovation, has changed its skin becoming an online and on-site festival lasting of 4 months, from 4 June to 11 October , made in collaboration with Audi.

Wired Health , the first digital event of the Wired Next Fest, was held on 4 and 5 June, the live of which was followed by over 50.000 people. Among the many prominent speakers, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, the Immunologist and scientific director Humanitas Alberto Mantovani and Ilaria Capua, Director One Health Center of Excellence University of Florida.

On 18 June the second digital appointment of the Wired Next Fest will be held, dedicated to the theme of sustainability . Experts and opinion leaders of national and international importance will discuss to tell how science, culture, business, technology, research, innovation can respond to the challenges of the change taking place and encourage the restart and a more sustainable development, fair and inclusive of the country.

A day to analyze, compare and share experiences, tools and solutions from which to start again and which focus attention on responsible innovation and the issue of digital transformation as an opportunity to respond to social and economic changes. and cultural events in progress.

Among the guests: Brian Eno , British musician, artist and producer, considered one of the most important modern authors, as well as the inventor of ambient music, Pierfrancesco Favino, actor and fresh winner of the David di Donatello as best leading actor for The Traitor by Marco Bellocchio ; Riccardo Valentini, Nobel Peace Prize as a member of the IPCC board, full professor in Forest Ecology of the University of Tuscia and member of the European Academy of Sciences; Francesca Bria , President of the National Innovation Fund of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which, with a budget of approximately 1 billion euros, was created to accelerate the growth of the Italian venture capital ecosystem and bring it, by size of the capital invested and by number and quality of the operators present, to the level of the best European countries, as well as of the main comparable economies; the governor of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano; Enrico Giovannini, economist, former minister and spokesman for ASviS, the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development, was a member of the Committee of experts in economic and social matters led by Vittorio Colao to draw up the guidelines for the restart of the country Initiatives for the relaunch of Italy 2020 – 2022 wanted by the government; Paul Mason , internationally acclaimed, award-winning economic journalist, has dealt with economics for BBC programs Newsnight and Channel 4 News. He has a weekly column on the Guardian. His latest book is The better future. In defense of the human being. Manifesto for radical optimism (Il Saggiatore, 2019); Carlo Cresto-Dina, film producer (Lazzaro felice di Alice Rohrwacher) and promoter of EcoMuvi, the first protocol with guidelines for greener and more sustainable sets; the musicians Max Pezzali and Lodo Guenzi (Lo Stato Sociale) , founders of the DPCM Squad, superband composed of numerous Italian artists united under the sign of charity; in fact, all the proceeds of the first single A song like the 883 released last June 5th, they will be donated to a fund to support workers in the world of entertainment and music, in this very difficult moment caused by the Coronavirus emergency which has stopped the recording and live industry almost completely; Ludovico Bessegato , director, and the cast of Skam Italia – Ludovico Martino; Federico Cesari; Beatrice Bruschi; Martina Lelio -, cult TV series about the world of teenagers arrived in the fifth season; Cristina Fogazzi, aka @estetistacinica, entrepreneur and viral phenomenon, has more followers than an influencer tout court, opens pop-up stores and stores throughout Italy dedicated to cosmetics without forgetting reuse and short supply chain; Ersilia Vaudo Scarpetta , ESA's Chief Diversity Officer (European Space Agency), which deals with gender gaps in technical and scientific professions; Isabella Lazzini , CBG Huawei Italia Marketing & Retail Director; Roberto Cingolani , physicist and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of Leonardo S.p.A; Guido Maria Brera, finance expert and writer, one of the founding members of the Kairos Group, author of the novel I Diavoli. Finance told by its black box (Rizzoli, 2014), best seller from which Sky he made the tv series of the same name and of La fine del tempo recently published by La nave di Teseo.

The appointment will be transmitted and disseminated on Wired.it, on Next.Wired.it, the Wired portal dedicated to its events, and on the social channels of Wired Italia.

The Festival's next digital events will be held on 9 and 23 July, on 17 and 30 September, to then land on 10 and 11 October in Milan for a great event open to all citizens.

