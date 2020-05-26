wired-next-fest,-we-start-with-wired-health

The Wired Next Fest, the largest free participation event in Italy dedicated to innovation, changes its skin, transforming itself into an online festival and on-site lasting 4 months, from 4 June to 11 October.

The Festival opens its digital programming with the third edition of Wired Health , which will be held on June 4th and 5th. The two days, in addition to focusing on the current global health emergency linked to the Covid pandemic – 19, will aim to tell the latest and most relevant innovations and trends in digital healthcare, and the opportunities that lie at the intersection of medicine, technology and new lifestyles.

An initiative aimed at managers, public administrators, scientists and researchers, professionals, policy makers and end users who aim to be updated on how and how much digital is transforming the health sector, from its business models to new research and products, therefore to the choices of patients, managers, doctors, citizens.

Numerous national and international experts and opinion leaders will take turns during the two days:

Stella Kyriakides , European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety; Alberto Mantovani, physician and immunologist, the most cited Italian scientist in the world, emeritus professor at Humanitas University and scientific director of the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute, who recently published Inner fire: The immune system and the origin of diseases (Mondadori, 2020); Ralf Kuhlen , Chief Medical Officer of Helios Health, among the major hospital and outpatient treatment centers in Europe with 110 hospitals distributed throughout Germany and a strong presence also in Spain and Latin America; Wojciech Wiewiórowski , European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS); Stefano Bini, Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery of the University of California (UCSF), member of the Advisory Board of the UCSF Health Hub, president of the Digital Orthopedics Conference and professor of Clinic Orthopedics of the University of California; Dimitra Dimitrakopoulou, Visiting Assistant Professor and Marie Curie Global Fellow of the MIT Media Lab of Boston and of the University of Zurich, where she deals with Covid-related disinformation – 19; Massimo Galli, infectious disease specialist, professor of Infectious Diseases at the Milan State University and director of the infectious diseases department of the Milanese Luigi Sacco Hospital; Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan, scientific advisor to the Ministry of Health, member of the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization, president of the World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA) and president of the Mission Board for Cancer of the European Union; Ilaria Capua , virologist and director of the One Health Center of Excellence of the University of Florida; Noemi Bitterman , founder and director of the Masters in Industrial Design focused on the medical design of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, which will address the issue of smart hospitals and design at the service of prevention and management emergencies, from monitoring and intervention devices to portable healthcare facilities; Päivi Kerkola, CEO of Pfizer Italia; Nino Cartabellotta , doctor and president of the GIMBE Foundation, who since 1996 promotes the integration of the best scientific evidence into all political, managerial decisions , professionals who concern people's health; Assaf Shapira , scientist and Lab Manager of the Laboratory for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine of the University of Tel Aviv, where the world's first vascularized heart was engineered and 3D printed, using the cells and biological materials of a human being; Giuseppe Testa , director of the Neurogenomics Center of the Human Technopole in Milan and director of the Stem Cell Epigenetics Laboratory of the European Institute of Oncology; Claudia Molteni , Roche Marketing & Customer Innovation Manager; Matteo Della Porta, professor of Hematology at Humanitas University and head of the Leukemia and Myelodysplasia section, at Humanitas Research Hospital, with him we will discuss the topic of using artificial intelligence for diagnosis and leukemia treatment; Alessandro Vespignani , computer physicist, one of the greatest experts in computational epidemiology, is the director of the Laboratory for the modeling of biological and Socio-technical Systems of Northeastern University of Boston; Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO of Genenta Science, a spin-off of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan that deals with immunotherapy and gene therapy that has so far collected 32, 1 million euros in three rounds; Luciano Ravera , managing director of the IRCCS Clinical Humanitas Institute to talk about how to reorganize hospitals so that they are ready to face a new pandemic; Michele Perrino, president and chief executive officer of Medtronic Italia; Roberta Villa , journalist with a degree in medicine and surgery, research fellow for the Ca 'Foscari University of Venice, where she collaborates on the European QUEST project for the communication of science in Europe, member of the Council Presidency task force against disinformation on Covid – 19; Marta Gaia Zanchi , founder & Managing Partner of Nina Capital, a fund that invests in European entrepreneurs by creating technological solutions for healthcare needs; Eva Runggaldier, Director of Janssen Italia clinical research; Roberto Ascione , CEO of Healthware International, entrepreneur and international opinion leader in the application of digital technologies to health, is very active in the ecosystem of start-ups in digital health, covering various roles of advisors in Europe and the USA; Eugene Borukhovich, Founding Board Member, YourCoach.Health, a point of reference in the world of Health Coaching, an approach that combines medical-scientific and coaching skills; Federico Protto, CEO of Retelit; David Vannozzi , director of the CINECA Interuniversity Consortium, which is developing a system to simulate the behavior of proteins that allow the SARS-CoV-2 virus to multiply to identify the most effective molecules to stop it ; Giacomo Cuttone , nuclear physicist and research manager in Catania of the Southern National Laboratories (LNS) of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN), where he directs the Anti-Covid Lab for the verification of the functional qualities of fabrics intended for the realization of masks and other PPE for the prevention of contagion in the COVID emergency – 19; Nicoletta Luppi, President and CEO of MSD Italia. Ilaria Prato , Associate Director of Public Affairs of Biogen Italia; Andrea Crisanti, professor of Microbiology at the University of Padua who worked on the Venetian strategy to combat Covid – 19; Rodolfo Perriccioli, Marketing Manager of Molteni Farmaceutici; Salvatore Giancane, toxicological doctor of the Ser.T of Bologna and professor of the School of specialization in psychiatry; Alfio Lucchini, psychiatrist and member of the National Bureau of FeDerSerD; Cristina Le Grazie, Executive Director Medical Affairs of Gilead Sciences; Franca Melfi , professor of the Department of Surgical, Medical, Molecular Pathology and of the Critical Area of ​​the University of Pisa, thoracic surgeon and director of the Multispecialistic Center of Robotic Surgery of the University Hospital Pisana; Alessandro Gandolfi , internationally renowned photographer, four-time winner of the National Geographic Best Edit Award, who carried out a photographic investigation on the theme of longevity and the challenge of lengthening life and many others.

All appointments will be transmitted and disseminated on the social channels of Wired Italia (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok) and on Next.Wired.it, the Wired portal dedicated to its events.

