Wireless EV Charging Market to 2026: Leading Countries, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD.,

Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 844.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 117.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Wireless EV Charging Market, By Installation Type (Aftermarket, OE Market), Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV), Charging Station Type (Commercial Charging Stations, Home Charging Stations), Component (Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit, Vehicle Charging Pad), Power Supply Range (3-11KW, 11-50KW, Less than 50KW), Charging Type (Dynamic Wireless Charging System, Stationery Wireless Charging System), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Electric Commercial Vehicle, Electric Two Wheeler), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Wireless Ev Charging Market key players Involved in the study are ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., TGOOD Global Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Global Wireless Ev Charging Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for electric vehicles and availability of electric vehicles on the road is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in usage of electric vehicles and distance travelled by these vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of infrastructure development from wired to wireless charging methods is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of long routes for the implementation of dynamic wireless charging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Important Features of the Global Wireless Ev Charging Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, EVATRAN GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation,

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Wireless Ev Charging Market Segmentation:

By Installation Type Aftermarket Original Equipment Market

By Propulsion Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Charging Station Type Commercial Charging Stations Home Charging Stations

By Component Base Charging Pad Power Control Unit Vehicle Charging Pad

By Power Supply Range 3-11KW 11-50KW Less than 50KW

By Charging Type Dynamic Wireless Charging System Stationery Wireless Charging System

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Electric Commercial Vehicle Electric Two Wheeler



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wireless Ev Charging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Wireless Ev Charging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Wireless Ev Charging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Wireless Ev Charging

Chapter 4: Presenting Wireless Ev Charging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Wireless Ev Charging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Wireless Ev Charging competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Wireless Ev Charging industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Wireless Ev Charging marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Wireless Ev Charging industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Wireless Ev Charging market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Wireless Ev Charging market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Wireless Ev Charging industry.

