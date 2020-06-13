Wireless Power Transmission Market 2020 Demand, Trends and Forecast | HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation   ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Wireless Power Transmission Market is expected to reach USD 16.29 billion by 2025, from USD 3.08 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 23.10% during the forecast period . New Growth Forecast Report on Global Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Technology (Near-Field Technology {Inductive, Magnetic Resonance, Capacitive Coupling/Conductive}, Far-Field Technology {Microwave/RF, Laser/Infrared}, Implementation {Integrated, Aftermarket}), Receiver Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Electronics), Transmitter Application (Electric Vehicle Charging, Furniture, Industrial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecasts 2024

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market key players Involved in the study are SAMSUNG, Wi-Charge., Energous Corporation, HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR,

The global Wireless Power Transmission Market report covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Breakdown:

, By Technology (Near-Field Technology {Inductive, Magnetic Resonance, Capacitive Coupling/Conductive},

Far-Field Technology {Microwave/RF, Laser/Infrared},

Implementation {Integrated, Aftermarket}),

Receiver Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Electronics),

Transmitter Application (Electric Vehicle Charging, Furniture, Industrial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Dynamic Forces:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Convenience need for effective charging systems

Need for effective charging systems

Impact of uncertified and non–standardized products on the industry coherence leads to poor user experience

High cost of wireless power transmission technology-based devices

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Wireless Power Transmission Market ?

Following are list of players : SAMSUNG, Wi-Charge., Energous Corporation, HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Murata Manufacturing Co, Philips N.V , uBeam, HUMAVOX LTD, Mojo Mobility, Mopar, Powermat, Powercast, Fulton Innovation LLC, TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Ossia Inc. and many more.

