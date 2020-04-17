with-bathrobe-belt,-socks-or-toilet-paper:-how-to-make-curls-according-to-tik-tok

If looking out the window you spot the neighbor on the balcony with a strange band wrapped around her head, one thing is certain, she is following the curly tutorial by Tik Tok . Since the quarantine began, many have been loaded every week and fans of the curls have gone crazy. Not only that, the users who follow them literally seem to be very satisfied with the final result: the ring is full, it lasts at least a couple of days but above all it is obtained naturally. And yes because as you will read shortly to have curls Rihanna or at Beyoncé it is enough to carve out ten minutes a day, to have a pencil or a bathrobe belt or, more simply, toilet paper and the magic is accomplished.

Incredible, isn't it? Here is how they are obtained.

THE METEDO BATHROBE BELT

Dedicated to those who have always thought that the bathrobe belt was a somewhat useless accessory. The hairstylist Justine Marjan thought it well to use it as new ” curls ”from quarantine. Both on her Tik Tok profile and on Instagram the celeb's hairdresser (among her clients there is Olivia Culpo, for example) has posted a video that explains how to weave the sponge ribbon in her hair and get a cascade of very soft curls . The steps are simple and easy: wet your hair if it is dry, apply a conditioner without rinsing or a styling product for curly hair. Then braid the hair with the belt and secure it to the base with an elastic band. Then pass the hairdryer and then remove all the DIY scaffolding. Et voilà the curls are ready for a super selfie.

THE SOCK TECHNIQUE

There are hundreds women who entered the feed #SockCurls, the sock technique: «It was very common in the years 50 and '60 when the foam rollers were matched with strips of fabric made from an old shirt, “explains the hairdresser Justine Marjan. This method that allows you to get well-made curls with minimal effort and without stressing the hair with the heat of the straightener. Necessary material? A sock, thin for those who want thick curls, more often for those who want to get a soft undulation. The preparation of the hair is identical to that of the bathrobe belt only that in this case the styling also fits medium-short hair: “Just twist the upper part of the cut leaving the bottom part alone”, advises Marjan to Refinery 29.

THE PENCIL TECHNIQUE

The Tik Tok profile to follow is that of the American fashion blogger Brittany Xavier. Helped by her daughter, Brittany showed how to create perfect “corkscrew” curls in a few minutes. All you need are a hair straightener and a pencil. And the process is just as elementary. Once the head is divided into small strands, one is seized, twisted around the pencil, the plate is quickly passed and then the pencil is removed. And so on for the whole hair. Ready to test yourself?



And to find out how to get curls from Shirley Temple just using paper towels or toilet paper, watch the tutorial by @gajacurls_hair

Three easy hairstyles to cover the regrowth

Wavy hair do it yourself all the techniques

Hair: from street style ideas for easy and minimal hairstyles