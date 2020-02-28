with-gigi-and-bella-the-mother-yolanda-hadid-parades,-catwalk

During the fashion weeks of New York, Milan and Paris it is undeniable that the queens of the fashion shows are Gigi and Bella Hadid, two of the “new generation” supermodels together with Kaia Gerber and Vittoria Ceretti . American of Palestinian and Dutch origin, they owe their beauty, but above all their natural predisposition to fashion, to Yolanda Hadid: the mother of the two tops in fact (and Anwar Hadid, also a model) has become famous for the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , but before landing on television, it is was a very successful model, only to leave the catwalks.

Until yesterday evening.

On the occasion of the highly anticipated Off-White fashion show for Autumn / Winter 2020 – 21 , given the absence from the last official calendar of September, we were able to admire on the catwalk not only the latest, avant-garde collection signed by Virgil Abloh, but also a casting d ' exception. Which, after 35 years, has seen the return of Yolanda Hadid as a model, treading the same catwalk as her daughters Gigi and Bella.

A real family affair, which for the creative director and founder of Off-White well represents the values ​​of his brand : «Off-White is my diary, of what I see and what I think is important. I think: “What better muse than a woman if not the family unit itself, represented by three women, from a family of models?” Abloh told Vogue America. “It was fantastic to walk with she on the catwalk. I think the look she wore was perfect “continued Bella Hadid” It was a surprising sensation because she always gave us advice on how to walk the catwalk “. For Virgil Abloh, it was essential that the family atmosphere reigned during the show of his latest collection, having the Hadid paraded together with other strong and emblematic women of fashion, of all ages, including Mariacarla Boscono, Carolyn Murphy and Isabeli Fontana.

A varied and stereotyped casting that wants to underline the infinite possibilities of fashion language : «Looking at me, a 39 black boy, many might think : “Oh, you can't be a designer, there aren't many of you. Make streetwear. You should only make hoodies and T-shirts “(…) I, I did a crazy job just to break the mold in which I could be perceived”. And the items from the Autumn / Winter collection 2020 – 21 are further confirmation of this conception without limits, in which Off-White does not simply present itself as a youthful brand, appetizing for Generation Z, but like a brand that can speak to customers of all ages, ethnicities and styles , from those who love the most tailored suits classics, revisited by the designer with an indispensable streetwear touch, to work jackets with couture details, interspersed with reference pieces of grunge. But how would it have been for Yolanda Hadid to return to the catwalk after more than three decades? “It's like riding a bicycle,” he said. “You never forget how to walk.”

