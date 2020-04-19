with-what-security-will-we-go-back-to-work?

How can a company return to its activities by protecting the health of employees? There are those who have already equipped with masks and gloves, those who have thought about shifts and who will opt to space the desks.

Someone else has devised new technological systems to try to return to work without the anxiety of a possible general recount. Thus Engineering, one of the main global companies that accompanies and guides public and private companies in the Digital Transformation such as Smart Proximity , an integrated platform that analyzes, monitors and predicts risk behaviors of staff in the workplace.

It intervenes in real time with alarm messages (vibration, LED or sound) addressed to operators who exceed the appropriate safety distances. And so every operator must be equipped with a wearable proximity sensor, be it a bracelet or a pin (Proximity Sensor). Then the generated data is sent to a server, which creates a graph of relationships and monitors in real time the respect of the distances between the staff (Proximity Monitor). The analysis of the data (Proximity Analytics) allows to intervene preventively and proactively to guarantee the safety of all the work: in the event that an employee is affected by covid 19 you immediately get the list of all his contacts. The device is able to detect other nearby devices within 1.5 meters with an error of +/- 10 cm.

From Engineering they wish to specify that: « No sensitive information is kept by the platform . Only the unique identifiers of the sensor and the temporal relationships between them are strictly anonymous without any association with the user data. The unique identifiers on the smart sensor are encrypted and the information travels on a secure channel “.

However, there are those who turn up their nose for privacy , as if it were the prelude to a control instrument. Thus, other hypotheses are put forward: in the United Kingdom, the community of experts is beginning to speak of « immunity passport », or of passports of immunity , to ensure that at least the healed workers, to be considered easily no longer contagious, can resume their activities.

In Italy, meanwhile, the President of the Tuscany Region Enrico Rossi asked companies to have workers make the serological test, Luca Zaia , the president of Veneto, instead proposed a special “license” for Italians who possess antibodies after defeating the virus and the former president of the Council Matteo Renzi , for his part, spoke of a « Covid Pass »for the non-infected.

However, it will be certain that it will be necessary to go back to work safely, in order not to start all over again.

«I did the antibody test for Covid and I will explain how it works»

Restart, when will Phase 2 arrive? (Maybe) from May 4th

Coronavirus, Phase 2: companies first, schools last. And all in the queue