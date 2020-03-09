women's-day:-10-“rebel”-stories-that-have-changed-beauty-forever

A report of the 2016 conducted by LedBetter, a research group that measures gender inequality within large companies, underlined how much the The beauty sector has outperformed all others in terms of the highest percentage of women at the top of the boards of directors and in management positions. Unfortunately, however, we are still talking about numbers that stop at 29%, and this highlights in any case, that the path for equal rights is still long and uphill . Although, especially in recent years, l and women all over the world are not only defending their rights, but fighting to secure their place in the world as leaders and innovators.

Over the centuries, however, there are many women who (as highlighted by Abiby, talent scout of must-have products in the beauty world) have revolutionized the world of make-up (and not only) with their ideas and their work. So, in light of March 8, the world day of the celebration of each one of us, we gathered a team of 10 successful, motivated and stimulating women who have revolutionized the way we consume and perceive beauty. Read below and pay tribute to all those who made this world a little more beautiful for all of us.

1. CLEOPATRA

Queen of Ancient Egypt and a woman of legendary charm, she is one of the most famous female figures ever, immortalized both by history and cinema, where she was also played by the iconic Liz Taylor. What many people don't know is that Cleopatra was responsible for the diffusion of one of the most used make-up products: kajal. At the time, it was used only to shield the eyes from sunlight (it was a protection given by the color and the ingredients with which it was made: galena, malachite, antimony and animal fat) was transformed by her into a makeup applied to emphasize the look, a function that still has today.

2. MADAM C.J. WALKER

Beauty also passes through the hair: Madam CJ Walker knew it well, Sarah Breedlove, an African American activist born in Louisiana of 1867. She was responsible for the world's first line of products designed exclusively for women of color and created for the well-being and health of not only the locks, but also the scalp. Thanks to its company, the Madam CJ Walker Manufacturing Company, has gone down in history as the first American woman who, without aid of any kind, became a millionaire. His story is told by the 20 March in the TV series « Self Made» aired on Netflix (to interpret it Octavia Spencer).

3. COCO CHANEL

Even if you think more of a fashion revolutionary than anything else, Mademoiselle has also played an important role in beauty. Under his direction, in fact, Chanel was the first fashion brand in the world to expand into the world of fragrances (many do today, but then it was a revolution!) And the result , Chanel no. 5 , undoubtedly remains one of the most iconic perfumes of all time.

READ ALSO

Coco's famous phrases about beauty

4. HELENA RUBINSTEIN

Polish by birth and Australian by adoption, she managed to transform her passion for cosmetics into a real empire. Fervent supporter of the combination of nutrition / beauty and the concept of beauty therapy, in 1957 started a real revolution in world of make-up inventing mascara presented as we know it today: with tube and bottle brush. Designed in 1913 by the chemist Thomas Lyle Williams, the product was initially sold in rolls on which a toothbrush sold separately was passed.

5. ELIZABETH ARDEN

In the century Florence Nightingale Graham, went down in history as one of the most influential cosmetic entrepreneurs in the world and as one of the key figures of the feminist movement in the first half of the twentieth century. To her, who combined her revolutionary ideas with her work, we owe the widespread diffusion of red lipstick, until then only used by show business women and prostitutes. Thanks to her intervention, she has become a symbol of female emancipation and power, coloring the lips of millions of women around the world.

READ ALSO

The red lipstick, feminist symbol

6. ESTÉE LAUDER

Born in New York 1908, the entrepreneur (whose real name is Josephine Esther Mentzer) was the only one woman inserted since Time among the most influential figures of the world economy of the twentieth century and it is she who owes an invention as simple as effective: that of samples. The idea was born from the need to let its customers try out its new products in order to test their quality firsthand: an innovative and decidedly winning marketing strategy, still widespread today in various sectors .

7. BOBBI BROWN

The famous American make-up artist entered the beauty scene in the years 90, challenging the popular aesthetic then and emphasizing natural makeup: naked palettes, neutral shadows, bright and healthy skin . An aesthetic concept that continues to define its brand even today. Known for her insanely popular line of cosmetics, she has written eight books on make-up and we would not be surprised if she added the title of Superwoman to her exponentially growing curriculum.

READ ALSO

Monochromatic make-up, nude multitasking make-up

8. GWYNETH PALTROW

In the world of Gwyneth, everything is very beautiful. Very beautifull. In complete tranquility. For Goop (site launched in 2008), wellness is and remains a magic word, the bridge between new age and beauty. 46 enne Gwyneth launched her company for a simple reason. Giving remedies to tiredness, pain, tension, to an audience that is overwhelmingly female. By selling self-esteem at not very popular but affordable prices, it has truly revolutionized women's lives.



READ ALSO

Gwyneth Paltrow: her ten most discussed suggestions ever

9. HUDA KATTAN

Iraqi-American entrepreneur, grew up in the United States, but now lives in Dubai, where she manages a line of beauty products and an empire from 550 Millions of dollars. It all started from her blog, Huda Beauty, opened in 2010, through which she became a spokesperson for Middle Eastern beauty in the world. Among its top products are false eyelashes , thanks to which it has won celebs of the caliber of Kim Kardashian.

READ ALSO

Huda Kattan, the advice of the social queen of beauty

10. RIHANNA

The pop star originally from the island of Barbados is not leaving a mark only in the world of music but also in that of make-up. In 2017, in fact, he launched his cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty, focused entirely on inclusiveness both from the point of gender view (going beyond the concept of make-up dedicated exclusively to women and creating products suitable also for the male audience), both from the point of view of skin tone. Its foundations and concealers can be found in 50 different nuances: a way to meet any type of complexion and need.

READ ALSO

Rihanna: «Women must celebrate each other»

In the gallery you will find all these beauty pioneers in history to which we must give thanks and the beauty initiatives from the DNA Girl Power in occasion of March 8. Make yourself beautiful for yourself!

READ ALSO

The therapeutic power of make-up

READ ALSO

Gwyneth Paltrow: her ten most discussed suggestions ever

READ ALSO

Rihanna: «Women must celebrate each other»