women's-day:-from-«unbelievable»-to-«the-crown»,-here-are-the-netflix-series-recommended-by-sophia-loren-and-the-others

It's called “Chosen by you” and is the collection of 55 titles – films, TV series and documentaries – chosen by as many pioneering women of the show business on the occasion of International Women's Day. The initiative, which is result of the collaboration of Netflix with UN Women , the Body of United Nations for gender equality and women's empowerment, aims to trace the products of the platform that best represent women's courage and talent, the propensity to look forward and to send a message of hope to all viewers.

The collection, which will be available on Netflix throughout the year, is curated by female creators and talents who work in front and behind the camera : names of the caliber of Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, and also our Francesca Comencini and Sophia Loren , who will soon be the protagonist of the film Life ahead , directed by his son Edoardo Ponti and available soon on the platform.

The Oscar-winning actress, for example, elects The Crown as a series to watch because «it takes resilience and courage to be yourself. The resilience and ability to resist and face what society expects of you, without ever being a victim of the expectations of others and the courage not to sacrifice what you are. The Crown had a big impact on me, because it treats these themes ». Loren then took advantage of the initiative to remember the project that she gave her as a woman more than others: «On the set of the film Gold of Naples, I met Vittorio De Sica who has become not only a great friend, but also an important mentor in my life. It taught me to believe in myself and to understand that no matter how many people want to control my fate, I and only I am the captain of my ship. The only person who can give you power and take it away is you. When you realize it and believe it with every cell in your body, great things begin to happen “.

«This collaboration represents the will to face the challenge of telling women's stories and showing women in all their diversity. It is the will to make the invisible visible, and to demonstrate that only by fully representing and including women on the screen, behind the camera and in our stories, will society truly flourish “says Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women. The collection, consisting of series, films and documentaries such as Unbelievable, Followers, Orange is the New Black, Luna Nera, Lionheart and Sex Education , will be available on Netflix throughout the year by adding, for each title, the special mention of the person who indicated it. «TV shows and films have the power to reflect and shape popular culture, that's why we believe it is so important that more and more people see their lives reflected in the stories that are told » instead supports Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. “Our research has shown that inclusion behind the camera leads to greater inclusion on the screen. It is encouraging that 20% of the original Netflix films from last year had a woman at the director and we are excited to celebrate these creators on International Women's Day “.

