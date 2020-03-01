wood-hotel:-inside-the-world's-tallest-wooden-skyscraper

If we think of Norway we immediately imagine snowy landscapes or verdant fjords, low red houses, and a quiet that makes this country perfect to visit throughout the year. But the skyline has changed. On the coast of Mjøsa, Norway's largest lake, Voll Arkitekter has created the Mjøstårnet, a tower of 85, 4 meters divided into 18 totally wooden shelves. This is a true innovation in which traditional local materials meet new technologies and contemporary design.

«The most important aspect of this building – writes the Voll Arkitekter studio – is to demonstrate that it is possible to build large and complex wooden buildings , thus inspiring others to do the same. The structure is made of laminated wood, a material of thin sheets of glued timber. The construction adds fire resistance and, unlike steel, maintains its structural integrity in flames. Its renewable material also allows skyscraper owners to reduce their carbon footprint and the lack of concrete reduces dependence on sand, a surprisingly limited resource. “

In the tallest wooden skyscraper in the world there are offices and luxury apartments from 50 at 180 square meters and the Wood Hotel , with 72 rooms , restaurant and 6 conference rooms. There are also two large indoor swimming pools overlooking the lake. The hotel occupies from the 8th to the 11 floor, while on the 15 The suite is located on the first floor. The four conference rooms are located on the 2nd and 17 floor. The restaurant and bar are on the ground floor with a splendid view of Lake Mjøsa.

Here guests also have the opportunity to take a trip on the wonderful Skibladner ship, Norway's only steamer. The hotel is located in the immediate vicinity of Brumunddal railway station and can be reached in just two hours by train from Oslo. Rooms starting from 130 euros per night. For reservations go to the website.