woody-allen:-“my-wife-soon-yi-previn-changed-me-(and-i-don't-listen-to-controversy)”

Spotlight on Woody Allen. While the his latest film, “A rainy day in New York” , is striking the box office around the world, the American filmmaker returns to talk about his turbulent private life and of the long relationship with Soon-yi Previn , adopted daughter of his previous partner, Mia Farrow: “I admit it”, reports the Mail on Sunday, “at the beginning our relationship seemed to have no meaning . “

«Apparently, an irrational combination , also because of the age difference “. At the beginning of the love story, in fact, he had 57 years and her 22: «To the outside world it seemed a exploitation situation , someone believed that I used it taking advantage , but I assure you that has never been this way . In the past I had always frequented actresses and I don't know for which inexplicable reason with Soon-yi everything went great “.

The two got married on 22 December 1997 at Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti, in Venice : « Since I got married ( for the third time , ed) , I calmed down enough , “says Allen. «Getting rid of even my more neurotic traits, although I will continue to avoid elevators and small spaces ». In short, claustrophobia aside, Woody and Soon-yi have found a good balance of couples , even in everyday life.

«You don't like jazz and not even the sport , instead I don't like his favorite tv programs », reveals the director and actor, today 84 enne . «In return, however, we get along on important things. We have adopted together two girls (Bechet and Manzie), who now go to college . So I can say that my wife has changed me : she also lets me go out five times to week to make social life , I like it. “

In short, Allen's life goes on despite the allegations of harassment brought against him by Dylan Farrow , Mia's adopted daughter and then – later – adopted also by the director. «I am aware that I am the subject of gossip and scandals, but I try not to be disturb from false accusations. I live my life, I play jazz, I watch sports and I ignore the gossip . And I surround myself with people who know the truth “.

Even in this battle, Soon-yi is on his side .

