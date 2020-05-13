working-remotely-for-nasa-is-nothing-new

The Earth-led ISS experiments continue, and have completed an important update on the on-board instruments of the International Space Station. Thanks to the teamwork between astronauts in orbit and engineers down here

Space agencies also had to cut back on operations because of the pandemic. This does not mean, however, that the science on the International Space Station is also on standby, on the contrary: working remotely for astronauts, but also for personnel on the ground, is certainly not new.

You see it for example in this video of the team of engineers of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the US Space Agency, struggling with some operations in remote on the Cold Atom Lab, the instrument with which astronauts in orbit can perform experiments on matter at very low temperatures (and in microgravity). Thanks to the assistance from Earth by videoconference, the astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir have completed an extremely laborious and complex hardware installation of the instrument, thanks to which the possibilities of research on materials at the atomic level they are amplified.

(Credit video: NASA / JPL-Caltech, NASA-International Space Station)