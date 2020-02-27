world-bear-day,-because-saving-them-means-saving-us

In New York there are 7 degrees, in Rome 12. Beyond the 80 ° parallel, to the North Pole, only 5 below zero. Twenty degrees too much, according to Cnr data.

In these days of “Corona fever virus”, Arctic fever – which caused the loss of 30 per cent of the ice in the last quarter of a century – it seems far away. Instead. Boiling ice oxymoron has never been more realistic.

Meteorologists around the world have been sending out alarm signals for some time. And WWF launches a campaign to save the Arctic King.

The polar bear, already on the red lists of vulnerable animal species drawn up by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), risks not surviving beyond 2050.

In Hudson Bay, Canada, their kingdom between 1987 and 2017 polar bear specimens have decreased by one third.

The International Polar Bear Day was established to raise awareness of the danger of its extinction. Because, as stated by the motto of PBI – Polar Bears International, the association that deals with their protection, “what harms bears harms us all.”

The melting of the polar ice caps destroys the habitat of the most impressive terrestrial carnivore on the planet. Climate change threatens to cause the species to become extinct.

The solution, once again, is to drastically reduce CO2 emissions.

Meanwhile, many projects have been created to help preserve the natural heritage of the Arctic: WWF has the “Last Ice Area”, an initiative that aims to protect the geographical area between Canada and the Arctic for the well-being and survival of polar bears and other endangered species. Then there are the PBI projects, directed by the scientist Steven C. Armstrup: long distance adoptions, research conducted with the most modern technological means for ice conservation, studies on the physical conditions of bears with photographic evidence and videos made with drones. But without a doubt the most striking project launched in Berlin during the Berlinale which has just ended, is the docu-film Bare existence .

An image story shot by Max Lowe of the real conditions of the bears, with moments of great emotion and even very strong scenes.

Produced thanks to the support of Canada Goose, the well-known brand of parkas suitable for lower temperatures (they protect up to – 70 °, in fact they are the jackets of the Innuit populations and of those who work in the Arctic Circle, as well as an elite of testimonials who have also chosen it for the style, such as the new Ambassador, the Californian super model Kate Upton), the documentary illustrates the conditions of the community Churchill, Manitoba, the Canadian town on Hudson Bay where PBI is based, and from where it conducts its research.

The vision of the puppies with their mothers, disoriented by the high temperatures and the consequent lack of ice, indispensable for obtaining food, is truly touching. Some bears are starving. Others come to eat each other.

“What unfortunately we cannot do for these animals”, explains Armstrup, “is to prevent the rising temperatures from melting the ice. We use the best technologies to monitor the situation and we intervene as far as possible to help the bears, but it is the whole world that must mobilize to radically change the situation. If global warming is not curbed, we will all be affected “.

Watch the film. You can't help but think that we all have to do something to save the ice king.