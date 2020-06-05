world-environment-day-2020:-today-is-world-environment-day-but-there-is-nothing-to-celebrate

Those who woke up this morning with a green heart thinking of celebrating World Environment Day with a smile on their lips and the wonderful thought that at least today would have been a good day for our planet, he had to change his mind as soon as he turned on the phone. Boom: blood-red river in Siberia, an anomalous color caused by tons of diesel that poured into the waters, an accident that occurred on 29 May but of which the world press has learned only now, and after Putin declared a state of emergency.

Bad news, but unfortunately we got used to it : the last few months, which seemed to have brought a little hope for a greener future with the mouthful of fresh air that our planet had been able to breathe due to the lockdown due to the lockdown, turned out to be a palliative, given that the consequences of the forced stop were a return to full force and those of the security measures a pretext for those who do not he had respect for the environment from before to care even more now. Not only that: the month of May is the hottest ever (if you want to see the consequences of overheating on the poles do not miss these documentaries) and also marks the record for the concentration of carbon dioxide at a global level.

2020, let me get off.

No, definitely not here. For nothing. So can World Environment Day be celebrated without looking like people falling from the pear tree and not knowing where it is going and where it is coming from? Does it make sense? Yes. Because days like this are not used to celebrate the progress made, but to draw attention to the problem and understand that we can all do something. First of all by informing us.

Every Wednesday, we at Experience Is take an eco-quiz in our stories in which we test ourselves to understand what we know about the environment, and every time we go out sad but also more aware of it. We have chosen to make The World Matters our motto of this 2020, to remind us that it is always worthwhile. That the world has importance. That the people who inhabit it matter. And that we are committed, today and every other day, to making things change. We did not succeed today, but maybe tomorrow will be the right day.

