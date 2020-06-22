world-rainforest-day-2020:-the-importance-of-rain-forests

There is not much trace on the web: by typing 22 June nothing comes out (indeed, looking better it comes out that in the UK it is the national day of the cat in the office). Yet today, 22 June 2020, is the World Rainforest Day, or the world day dedicated to rain forests .

Why is it important to bring attention back to the topic? Because the effects of the destruction of rain forests are already causing very serious consequences for our climate , due to rising temperatures and while with their disappearance the oxygen levels present in the atmosphere they will drop significantly, the lack of rain will lead to total infertility of the land and the destruction of biodiversity will create an imbalance that facilitates the transmission of viruses and new bacteria, leading to new global epidemics. Furthermore, due to deforestation, the lives of about 350 indigenous peoples, who live in these regions, are hanging by a thread and constantly threatened.

Time is short: if we do not take measures, in twenty years the rain forests could completely disappear from the earth. What can we do to help, in our own small way? Changing our way of life, reducing our emissions as much as possible (find out here how much yours is) is definitely a fundamental step. And then compensate, perhaps by planting a tree: click here to do it with less than 5 euros, or even for free.