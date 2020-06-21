World

World Yoga Day: 3 easy positions to relax the body and mind

nj June 21, 2020
world-yoga-day:-3-easy-positions-to-relax-the-body-and-mind

Today, Sunday, 21 June 2020, it is not only the summer solstice : World Yoga Day is celebrated.

A case that the summer solstice was chosen? Obviously not. This day was chosen because it coincides with a new purifying, innovative and leading to change.



A day entirely dedicated to the well-being of body and mind because, for the uninitiated, the practice of yoga helps to have a more stable health, a healthier lifestyle and a more open mind.

How many times do you feel stressed, tense and with a too frenetic lifestyle? I feel you. But this is exactly where yoga comes in. For this reason we thought of sharing with you three different positions that help you manage everyday stress.

Setuasana: bridge position. Ideal when you are unable to sleep, relaxes your muscles and head and helps you sleep.

Breathing with the left nostril. Helps to calm anxiety attacks.

Balasana: Child's position. Helps manage stress and has a positive effect on digestion.

Illustrations and description of Costanza Coletti's positions.

nj

Related Articles

June 17, 2020
1

Global Erythorbic Acid (CAS 89-65-6) Market 2020: Expected Development, Share, Demand And Study Of Key Players- Research Predictions 2026

Phage Therapy Market
April 14, 2020
4

Analysis on Arthroscopy Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026 Arthrex Inc., ConMed Corporation, DePuy Synthes

May 4, 2020
3

EPADHA Omega 3 Ingredients Market To 2025 – Rapidly Changing Market Scenario, Omega Protein, DSM, BASF etc.

giovanna-battaglia-engelbert-is-the-new-creative-director-of-swarovski
May 20, 2020
6

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert is the new Creative Director of Swarovski

Close