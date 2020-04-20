wuhan,-“so-the-coronavirus-took-my-love-away”

“Why me, why my great love?”. This is the question a young Chinese girl asked herself when she learned that her boyfriend, Tongsheng, had been affected by the coronavirus.

«It was 11 in the morning of 22 January, Tongsheng, my boyfriend, wrote to me ” I have a fever “, I would like to swab myself, I am afraid of being infected” . Thus began the story of the young Chinese girl, published on the famous social WeChat and transformed into a short film by the collective of videomakers A Thing by .

« I did not understand how it could have happened, Wuhan has more than 10 millions of people, why him? ». It is the same question that (most likely) all the people affected by the covid asked – 19, the itself that we do when we understand that yes, what sometimes seems unthinkable and very distant, can happen to us too.

«Tongsheng was born and raised in Wuhan, we have been together for three years, we have a great dream, to earn enough to buy a house together. In the spring, when the cherry trees bloom in Wuhan, we will make a photo book and choose a day to get married “.

A dream that unfortunately will not come true, because Tongsheng did not survive the coronavirus. He went to the hospital and only when his situation became more serious was he given a bed in a waiting room.

“I quickly understood from what he wrote to me that a catastrophe was happening in Wuhan.” And so it was. Tonghsheng remained alone, like all the victims affected by the covid – 19, death in isolation, without the last hug, the last kiss of loved ones. The last look.

« Fifth day of the Chinese New Year, Tongsheng wants to talk to me in video call, he tells me that he doesn't think he will make it. I cry for the whole phone call, I hear the noise of our dreams crashing, seeing the man I love one step away from death and not being able to grasp him ». The last minutes of the short are those that hit straight to everyone's heart. They are those dedicated to the letter written by Tongsheng to the future boyfriend of his beloved.

“We found the text of this diary on WeChat, the most popular Chinese chat,” explained Olmo Parenti of A Thing By al Corriere della Sera. «We had it translated by a collaborator who knows Chinese. And we realized that it had been posted in mid-January by a girl who claimed to be its author. It was clear how difficult it was to verify whether the text had really been written by the user. But it still seemed likely to us. So we decided to work on it. “