wwdc20,-the-apple-conference-all-streaming

Virtual format, starting from 22 June . For this year the Worldwide Developers Conference , the appointment of late spring (quest year moved to the beginning of summer) in which Apple presents all the news on the software and operating systems side, opening the way to the new autumn iPhones , will be held in this mode. Developers, millions of professionals around the world, will be able to participate for free via app ( Apple Developer) or site . Then there will be room for students with the Swift Student Challenge , a challenge coding you in the Apple programming environment.

The edition number 31 of the great event of Cupertino will therefore live in key spaced, still giving many people the opportunity to touch the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS , the different platforms for the various gadgets of the giant. And to learn directly from those who developed those solutions the best way to develop apps and enrichments for billions of users in the four corners of the globe.

«WWDC 20 will be the most breathtaking edition in our history; for an entire week in June, it will bring together our global community of over in an unprecedented format ) millions of developers, which will be projected into the future of Apple platforms “explained Phil Schiller , Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. “Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year's WWDC saw the participation of over 350 students from 37 different countries »said Craig Federighi , Apple's much-loved Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. «In view of the WWDC 20, although we will meet only virtually this year, we wish to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from all over the world. We can't wait to see the moment when this new generation of innovative thinkers will turn their ideas into reality thanks to the Swift Student Challenge “.

Students will see it on Swift Playground , an iPad and Mac app that transforms programming into a kind of game and learning experience. Until 18 students from all over the world will be able to submit their application to the Swift Student Challenge in May creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground to run within three minutes. The winners will receive an exclusive WWDC jacket and brooch set 20. Here the information.

Developers can instead download the Apple Developer app, where more information on the WWDC program will be shared in June 20, including details related to Keynote, Platforms State of the Union, sessions, workshops and much more. The information will also be available on the Apple Developer site and communicated via email.

An event for the first time open to all, without limits, and in which some hardware solutions and surprises could also be glimpsed . At the center there will obviously be the new version of iOS, the 14 , arriving in the autumn along with the new phones. On the other hand, it is the soul of the Apple ecosystem: the App Store is now available in 175 countries and geographical areas and it's the safest and liveliest application store in the world, with over half a billion visits every week .

READ ALSO

Apple, here is the new MacBook Pro from 13 inches

READ ALSO

What will the iPhone be like 12?