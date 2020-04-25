yet-another-nonsense-of-trump:-uv-light-and-injections-of-disinfectants-against-coronavirus

Donald Trump misrepresents information about agents that eliminate coronavirus by assuming they are used to treat patients with Covid – 19, and forces the FDA to tell Americans not to drink disinfectants

Another amazing show of The Donald . The President of the United States during the briefing with the press on the work of the anti-coronavirus task force he shot some beautiful ones assuming that it is possible treating Covid patients – 19 with Uv rays and injections of disinfectants . Donald Trump completely misrepresents some data on the effects of chemical and physical agents on the integrity of coronavirus outside the body human, and, between the irony and the bewilderment on social media, it forces experts, including a FDA commissioner, to run for cover by recommending the Americans to not to drink absolutely disinfectants .

Coronavirus and disinfectants

Since the first outbreaks, the whole world has been using chemicals to contain the spread of Sars-Cov-2, from normal soap to alcohol-based hand sanitizers, to bleach solutions to disinfect environments (even outdoors).

The first results achieved by the US National Security Department, reported in a press conference by the agent of William Bryan , so they shouldn't be surprising. “ We can say that bleach kills the virus in five minutes. Isopropyl alcohol eliminates it in 30 seconds, without handling or rubbing “.

Only Trump, however, could from this go so far as to suggest checking whether it was possible to disinfect from within people, because in his opinion it is an idea Interesting. Of course it goes against basic medical knowledge, against common sense, but on the other hand the president admits that he is not a doctor.

Coronavirus and UV light

Another finding that emerges from research by the national security department would be the sensitivity of the coronavirus to ultraviolet light , to UV rays. “Our most surprising observation to date” reported Bryan “is the powerful effect that sunlight seems to have on killing the virus, both on surfaces than in the air “. So why not shoot people tremendous light beams, or ultraviolet radiation to kill the virus in the body? Suggested President Trump.

The sterilizing effect of UV rays is well known to science: they are able to break nucleic acids (DNA and RNA), thus inactivating microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses. Too bad that the same effect occurs also on people's DNA and that excessive exposure causes damage that can cause diseases such as cancer .

To date there are no data that let you think to a therapeutic effectiveness of UV rays against Covid – 19.

Bryan's words about the increase in temperature and humidity , which would have a favorable effect on coronavirus, were used by Trump to go back to what he had previously claimed, namely that the new coronavirus will reveal a behavior similar to that of influenza viruses, which have a seasonal pattern, and that then the pandemic will resolve with the arrival of the summer . This hypothesis is also not new in the field of research on Sars-Cov-2, but, as experts still remember, the conclusions are not definitive : just think there are outbreaks of Covid – 19 also active in countries with hot climates such as Singapore, or even just looking inside the United States itself where the virus has required a heavy toll also in Louisiana and Florida, which are certainly not Alaska.

Do not drink disinfectants

Trump's statements prompted immediate reactions both among citizens and experts. Hilarity and irony on social media, but also bewilderment of authorities and health professionals, concerned that the words of the president may induce some citizens to a absurd and dangerous do-it-yourself .

As reported in Cnn , Stephen Hahn , commissioner of the Fda American and member of the White House task force, strongly advised against the ingestion of disinfectants. Concept reiterated by many other experts, who invite you to follow the advice of their doctors.

Trump's briefings are actively endangering the public's health. Boycott the propaganda. Listen to the experts. And please don't drink disinfectant. https://t.co/gRRn3sQ04T – Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 23, 2020

Others stress the irresponsibility of President Trump. And there are also those who like Walter Shaub , expert in government ethics, go down there heavily: “It is incomprehensible to me that a moron like this sits in the highest office in the country and that there are people stupid enough to think that this is fine” , reports the Guardian . “I can't believe that in 2020 I will have to warn anyone who hears the president that the injection of disinfectant could kill you “.

As a public service, please stop airing these coronavirus briefings. They are endangering lives. And please do not drink or inject disinfectant. – Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 23, 2020