yiqing-yin,-when-haute-couture-and-haute-horlogerie-meet

Haute couture and haute horlogerie have never been so in tune . The dialogue between the two worlds is ignited by Yiqing Yin , a young promise of fashion, chosen by Vacheron Constantin as the protagonist of the new advertising campaign One of not many .

Launched in 2018, the project features talents whose personality and work express the constant search for excellence, openness to the world, the spirit of innovation and creativity typical of the maison . They are singular, visionary and passionate personalities, recognized experts in their field, who also possess the soul of connoisseurs.

Yiqing Yin, with a degree from the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs of Paris in your pocket, international prizes and awards, is the new talent chosen by the maison, and the one capable of combining fashion and watchmaking thanks to that scrupulous attention to detail, love for lines , creativity, craftsmanship. Or, the ingredients that season her stylistic code, and that sew in mind the Égérie collection of which she herself is an ambassador.

A collection that is praise in each of its proposals for an attractive, independent, charismatic femininity and where talking is finished and details that speak the language of high fashion. Like the pleated effect that recalls the delicate finishes of the fabrics or the enveloping and refined lines, as if they were those of a precious tailored suit.

