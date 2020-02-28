you-are-great-great-great

This article was published in issue 9 of “Vanity Fair”, on newsstands until March 4.

There is an exact moment when, looking at your parents, you think they will never break up , you really believe that they will go against all the laws of nature, you firmly swear that it is impossible that those two wonders of bodies and souls united, always together, to which you owe everything, are subject, like all the rest

ordinary mortals, to the unquestionable rules of the universe. This moment is different from son to son, from family to family, from house to house, from memory to memory.

Someone recognizes him in solemn moments, in anniversaries or happy celebrations of what is a life spent together.

For me, no, that moment did not go through the solemnity of some important commemoration.

In my head that moment has the precise contours of a small daily gesture , what seems insignificant and which should pass without leaving a trace in the memory of a child: a song sung in unison from my father and mother, an enchanting melody gently screamed eyes inside eyes, hands inside hands.

Their voices, I remember, tried in vain to cover the unmistakable and unique one of Mina and the song was Big, big, big …

My father was that capricious man whose defects were so many that he could not recognize them and my mother was the one for which my father at the right time knew how to become another and in an instant he became three times bigger. On the other side of the song and their love dance in which they loved and hated each other and loved each other and then … they hated each other, there was me who really had a heart in a thousand, that there was just nothing more beautiful , what a boh … no one ever like them. Just a song, nothing more, to remind me of how lying life is and how beautiful it is to delude yourself that it is forever .

In Mina's voice, the most beautiful memory ever and at the same time the disappointment, the devastating and insurmountable one of growing up.

Then, over time, as a privileged spectator of that dance of love and life, I became the musician of the soundtrack of that one hundred Oscar-winning film and always first at the box office in my house, only at my house.

Leading actors were my parents.

I had just embraced my first guitar, classic, the one equipped with a tuning fork, soft case (the rigid one was a dream almost as big as singing around the world, it brought with it the same emotion …) and inevitable method for self-taught (just eighty thousand lire), which I immediately tried to intone that “great, great, great …”.

I felt my heart explode when I tried to sing that with «her» I would have to fight and that it could not be taken as it was, but I just couldn't think that it was a “she” to whom I referred the words of the song.

For me those words were just my father and mother who tried to never be left again.

And then I sang for them and I was Mina , around them, with their voices together with mine.

If I had sung well, with a child's voice, perhaps I would have convinced them both to never leave me again, I would have led them to destroy the inevitable dogma of mortality . I was twelve and I thought that music, great music could even change the laws of the world.

Mina could stop that instant and make it eternal.

“Never leave me again” I sang to them as they looked at each other and fell into their respective eyes, regardless of the fact that on the other side the musician in service was their little one.

This also makes great music, I thought: cancel roles, you are no longer fathers, children, lovers and loved ones.

You become one with a unique feeling that is impossible to decode in words, but that breaks into the life of each of us and makes everything fly in a whirlwind of infinite emotions.

I was twelve and I sang Mina , because I wanted to get lost in that voice in which I was no longer myself and I wasn't even twelve years old, in fact I had always been there since Mina was twelve and maybe she wasn't even singing.

I felt that I was and could be anything and that my father and mother were simply a man and a woman, who loved each other and who did not even have a half of those three children they had and loved above all else. They loved only themselves, an egoism in which you can hide and which can only grant you music, the big one.



That great music was all in Mina's voice.

“You're big, big, big like you, you're only big …” I finished singing that the words were back in place, I sang them in my mouth dedicating them, suddenly, to a “she”, no longer to my father.

Great was Mina, great was her voice, great was what she had left me: the desire to become something that resembled her, a singer, perhaps, twelve years old but ageless.

Today I was over forty, my father left me, he is no longer there, my mother listens to that voice and thinks of him, that he is no longer there, Mina sings my songs.

My father is back in this room dancing with my mother the songs of his son, sung by Mina.

So be it, I burn you repeatedly to try to believe it again, to my father who has passed from this planet, to me who am become something like what I dreamed of, to my mother who will still be here with me, for a long, long, long time.

Wasn't it as big as I said Mina's great music? Try to contradict me, if you can. Meanwhile, I sing: “you are great” three times …

READ ALSO

Carrà, Özpetek, Fiorello, Sangiorgi and an exclusive cover: Vanity Fair celebrates the 80 years of Mina

READ ALSO

80 things you (maybe) don't know about Mina