«you-only-die-alive»:-the-new-comedy-with-alessandro-roja-and-alessandra-mastronardi,-between-music-and-bitterness

Love hurts and love heals. It also happens in the life of Orlando, a man who spends his days in a shack on the banks of the Po, cradling himself in starvation and solitude, remembering the good old days when he was the frontman of a band, the Open Heart, who chose to abandon because of a woman, Chiara, who has never forgotten. The desire to take back his own life and to re-found the group, however, Orlando will always mature him because of her, of Chiara, who after so many years communicates him to be getting married, giving him the right sprint to react and try everything and for everything to regain it.

These are the premises from which part Yes Alberto Rizzi's film starring Aessandro Roja and Alessandra Mastronardi who arrives on

dies alone while alive June on the main digital platforms.

A story of rebirth which, between laughter and bitterness, leads us by the hand into the life of a man who seems to have nothing more to lose and who, after abandoning himself to laziness, finally gives himself do to change the state of things. You only die while alive , which in addition to Roja and Mastronardi, very close on the scene, there is also a very rich cast that goes from Neri Marcorè to Francesco Pannofino, also including the extraordinary participation of Amanda Lear, of Ugo Pagliaia and Red Canzian, is also a tribute to the passions that keep us alive and that represent the starting point when you feel sad and without prospects.

From here, Orlando's intuition to reunite the band takes us a bit to the light-hearted atmospheres of Blues Brothers, only that the ultimate goal is not to save an orphanage but to win back a woman, hoping that it is the music that will make her change her mind in the climax. “I wanted to make a romantic comedy about the second occasions that come down to us in life and shuffle the cards” declares director Alberto Rizzi, grappling with the first feature film of his career. If there is a happy ending for Orlando and Chiara, however, you will only find out once you have seen the film.

