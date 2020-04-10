«you-will-be-born,-and-in-your-first-cry-all-this-silence-will-end»

You make yourself felt especially in the evening, the rides of when I was a child in my stomach. The sun, from the window of the house, has usually just exhausted its last rays on Milan, the warmest, against the blue UniCredit Tower: it has become so orange, and pink, then oil. And while I caress you in the dark, to see if you answer, I wonder how far you get in your silence in there of this silence out here.

It must have been the soft spring in which I dreamed of taking you for a walk on the beach, a dip in still crystal clear waters, and instead we didn't have time.

Because an invisible virus has arrived, which under the microscope looks like a red, green, coral, magnificent flower, of those who are under the seas, in the most secret blue depths of the world, but which, in truth, in man, takes your breath away, attacks your vital organs, kills hospitals that also suffocate them.

Thus, it is now more than a month that we have all ended up in something that resembles a suspended sometimes not to be believed, in which we must be «locked down »,« Closed »:« closed »such as cinemas, theaters, restaurants, gardens, bars, offices, markets, bathing establishments. “Closed” like bodies, hugs that we can no longer give each other. It concerns the entire planet.

You can only go out for shopping, the pharmacy. With masks that until yesterday we had only seen on doctors and nurses who now have faces marked, they have not stopped for a long time. We, unlike the others, have also gone to do the analyzes, an ultrasound in which you bring your index finger to your forehead, and you already seem to think. The rest, every preparatory act for your birth, canceled it: visits, pre-birth courses.

The TV, on a daily basis, gives the bulletin of those attacked who have sold. In intensive care, in one's bed, in residences for the elderly. Every now and then, often, an ambulance passes, the sirens break a quiet that is only the absence of decibels, and suddenly shortness of breath. I count at least ten, how many have been your movements.

Everyone, looking out to our balconies, in a quiet air, we wait like a little miracle that rewinds the tape and makes us go back to when we could go and have a pizza on Saturday evening , or wake up on a Sunday, look us in the eye with the still steaming coffee and say: “Take me to the sea” , take a train to Rome, where you will discover you have a large piece of yourself, or for a trip work towards any destination. Hurry, we are running late at the airport to fly to Paris for that interview, in America or this year in Greece, come on, for the holidays.

But this little miracle is difficult. And so, in the meantime, every now and then the bell rings, and from the peephole a man deposits the first treatments that we are ordering online, for you. There is a white changing table with drawn twigs and leaves, soft mint-colored towels. I am already on the dresser that belonged to my grandmother, together with Marianna's first doudou bunny. The cradle is traveling from Verona: Rita is sending it to us. The spacecraft must arrive from France, and it seems it will still take a while. I opened the door yesterday and found a package with a handwritten letter from Giulia, my schoolmate in high school. A suitcase of pastel dresses and linen layettes that my mother's , recovered after 35 years. He has washed them for a long time, and they smell fresh, clean and watercolors even in the video calls in which dad, behind, shakes his head teasing her a little, and my brother feels tender.

With a probability that is now almost certain, the emergency situation will cause them not, they will not be able to see you immediately, when you are born, and it is sad because Francesca is right: «We are mothers who misses his mother a lot right now. “ But let's not get lost: you will soon learn the immense power of being fully in a place and knowing how to touch yourself even from afar, closing your eyes.

Friends write to me. Also to give you a name related to this trait. Futura, like Dalla's song, the one that makes «Let's wait without fear, tomorrow». But if I really have to tell you, I had Anna in my head, for that “Anna as there are many, touchy Anna” and as follows. Or “Anna will come, with her way of looking inside”, by Pino Daniele. You could have been Caterina too, because of De Gregori. And instead (almost at the end), while it is still called “the creature”, you will be (almost without perhaps) Sveva. Sveva because «bright, straight, and smells of personality», Erika smiles, who in a new, pandemic version of herself has also involved her distant ones: «Do we have pajamas from when I was a baby?». Sveva reminds me of the reverberation of light that created many infinite glitters on the celestial North Sea , and you were just a dot of those who stuck in me, on that journey from Copenhagen to Malmö. And a phrase that Gino Paoli said to me in Genoa, taking a long break as it is where we are, after I asked him where he thought a desire, a fantasy, a verse, an instinctive intuition of the future came from, what is the creation: “I don't know,” he replied, “but do you know the annoyance that nacre makes? It is something very similar “.

Here. You too come from an elusive and evanescent light dust, like those that filtered through the Venetian blinds and remained suspended in the air, during the early afternoons of childhood. You are the daughter of a lightning flash, an Ennio Morricone arch, a shell echo. Of terraces between the domes of Rome and a Bohème at the Baths of Caracalla. Of a run at sunset towards the shoreline, among the neat tents of Versilia, and of an early wake up call, in Trastevere. Of fragility and returns. Of the trees of Parco Sempione and Sophie, who in a remote orphanage, in Kenya, wanted to come in her arms, she clung to her neck and on a dirt road with one hand between my curls and the other pointed at the sky indicated «uma “, “the moon”. You are the daughter of a mermaid refuge and a hot air balloon. Of an invented lullaby. Of an analyst, too, and a gynecologist. Of a fortune teller, of a round of tarot cards as a joke. Walks during lunch break with Paola, Valeria and Veronica. Of a plural feminine that contains the night, adventure, tension, nostalgia, ecstasy, fear. Freedom.

You are the daughter of this moment of peace, in which – legs stretched out and bare feet on the railing – with the imagination I am where I wanted, and I seem to feel the two beats that we are, that “every now and then you frighten »By Gianna Nannini, that« I wish that the life that warms a summer morning would always be enough to your heart », by Patty Pravo.

«Everything will pass», I tell myself, and I find comfort. And so you will know wisteria. The peach and lavender that are preparing for you here and despite everything are blooming. How the waves surf, when they mount, and approach the shore. The noise they make. Their bold white in the rushing wind of early September. The fire and the snow that will come, in winter.

We will be full of first times. And we will find it together, slowly. The good taste of life.