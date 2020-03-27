your-postcard-from-italy,-a-photo-taken-from-home

It is an Italy to discover and to see with different eyes that of these days. In the Coronavirus emergency the peninsula is emptied, but this suddenly deserted and silent panorama can reveal everything we have never seen before. For this FeelRouge Worldwide Show s , event agency part of Ws Corp, has launches a photographic challenge through its social channels, in collaboration with a great master of Italian photography: Giovanni Gastel .

The invitation is to photograph what you see from your own homes, perhaps for the first time, to witness together Italy today, to discover it through the details of new points of view . The first shot is that of the image above, given by Giovanni Gastel: “From my window (Tribute to Nicéphore Niépce) Basilica of San Simpliciano Milan”.

“Isolation”, explains the photographer, “can be transformed into an extraordinary opportunity to document the reality of what we see from our windows. The lack of human beings on the streets is a unique opportunity and we hope unrepeatable to tell the story of architectural Italy. I invite everyone to this operation of cataloging the beauties of our country “.

The hashtags to be used by posting the images on social media are: # mypostcardfromitaly #iorestoacasa #GiovanniGastel #FeelRougews #FeelProud .

The most significant shots will be destined for the creation of a collective mosaic of our country, as a tribute to the strength and tenacity it is showing. «The idea was born to stimulate people to stay at home , involving them in a project that will allow us to witness the beauty of our country even in this difficult moment. The collective image that we want to create represents our virtual embrace of the country, hoping to be able to transform it into an exhibition visible to everyone shortly. I thank Giovanni for his immediate availability which made the project possible “adds Carolina Dotti, CEO of FeelRouge.

