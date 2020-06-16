zara-phillips-and-mike-tindall-ready-for-ascot-(but-from-home)

Pastel dresses, fru fru hats, more or less spontaneous smiles and the gotha ​​of the British aristocracy (and not) as a side dish: in a word Royal Ascot , highly anticipated event in the United Kingdom, which this year will be held subdued and without an audience. The members of the royal family, who are regulars of horse races, however, have organized themselves so as not to miss the races, obviously from home. On the front line, Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anna, and her husband Mike Tindall: “When it's the first day of the Royal Ascot and there's nothing else” , Mike wrote, publishing a photo that portrays him with his wife in a perfect horse racing look.

They will see it from afar, but as if they were at the racecourse.

Both, moreover, are great sportsmen. Former rugby player, perfect rider, first Olympic silver medal in the history of the family (in London 2012) . Exaggerated? To see them from outside perhaps a little, but they will certainly not be the only ones to spend the afternoon in front of the TV. Even the queen Elizabeth will be tuned to the events of Ascot from Windsor, where he spent the lockdown with Prince Philip and where he will remain until the situation has normalized.

His Majesty, as per tradition, also this year sent a message with his best wishes to all the professionals who will be in Ascot in the coming days, also adding a thought linked to the difficulties of the moment. «In these difficult times we are once again pleased to welcome the best horses and jockeys from all over the world, and pay homage to those who have contributed to making possible the races ». The queen underlined how this year's event will be different for many, especially for those who experience it as a moment of meeting and sharing , but it is certain that it will, as always, be unforgettable.

Thoughts which, at the moment, do not touch the heir to the throne Carlo , returned to work with his wife Camilla. For the first public post lockdown engagement, the prince visited a hospital in Glouchester, busy like everyone else to deal with the Covid emergency – 19. Respected safety distances and many relaxed smiles, but the prince also referred to the fact that he contracted the Coronavirus, albeit slightly.

Carlo revealed that he had lost his sense of taste and smell during the days of his illness and said he was very happy to meet people who fought on the front lines in the most difficult moments of the pandemic. The next official engagement will be Thursday 18 June, when he will meet Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House. Who knows if there will be a way to take a look at what is happening in Ascot between one trip and the next. Elizabeth II could certainly make a detailed account. It seems that she has now become a great expert in video calls.

READ ALSO

Royal Ascot 2020, Queen Elizabeth will follow him from home for the first time