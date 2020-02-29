zodiac-signs:-the-different-ways-of-reacting-to-dismissal

While the news of the dismissal is circulating on the net of the large staff of assistants of Harry and Meghan (in total 15 people, destined to change jobs very soon), even the magazine Vogue Business addresses the topic of “layoff”, reporting on the many cases of employees who remained at home from day to day – or almost – in the fashion industry . Sector that, report American journalists, has gone through a 2019 of ups and downs, with bankruptcies and closings of dealers and important brands, see under Barneys, Topshop and Victoria's Secret .

The psychological repercussions of the dismissal

Whatever the working field of belonging, digesting and facing a layoff is never easy for nobody. As explained Davide Cortesi, specialized in occupational psychology , «in many cases the profession it represents a fundamental certainty, and not only from the point of view of economic support . There are those who rotate their lives on the presence of work, identifying themselves completely with their profession . In these cases, losing your job involves many psychological consequences, starting with the loss of a role and the sense of disorientation that derives from it. Not to mention the concerns related to money and one's independence “.

The reaction of the 12 signs of dismissal

According to the astrologer Terry Alaimo , then, « each of the 12 signs of the zodiac possesses a different and innate way of reacting to dismissal and at the end of a professional chapter “.

Are you curious to know more? Browse now our gallery .

( Photo taken from the TV series Friends ).

READ ALSO

Tell me what sign you are and I will tell you what work you will do

READ ALSO

Horoscope and work style: this is how you are at work according to your zodiac sign

READ ALSO

Job interview, here's what color to avoid (and how best to dress)

READ ALSO

Flirting in the office: here's how each of the 12 signs of the zodiac flirting at work