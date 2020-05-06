zoom-meet-&-amp;-greet:-video-call-with-astol

Appointment as always at 18 on Zoom for the new appointment of #Zoomonquarantine, the private meet & greet that we organize every week with a character and a selected number of his fans . This time he was our guest Astol , singer just released with his new single Mondo , who also sang us live during this special meeting and that gave us a surprise: he also invited his fiancée Sofia Dalle Rive to the call!

At the next video call, let’s # zoomonquarantine !