zoom-meet-&-amp;-greet:-video-call-with-thomas-camorani

Appointment as always at 18 on Zoom for the new appointment of #Zoomonquarantine, the private meet & greet that we organize every week with a character and a selected number of his fans . This time Thomas Camorani, our actor known for his role in Summertime, was our guest.

We saw a little bit of Summertime together and commented on the scene, which had a lot of behind the scenes anecdotes . In the video some of the most beautiful moments lived together, waiting for the next meeting!

At the next video call, let’s # zoomonquarantine !