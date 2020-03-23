zuckerberg,-alarm-on-whatsapp:-“we-have-to-make-sure-that-the-servers-don't-merge.”-netflix-and-the-others-slow-down

Menlo Park servers, where Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and especially WhatsApp data, the most used chat in the world with over two billion users, pass could face a very complicated phase . He made it clear a few days ago Mark Zuckerberg in a teleconference from California with the international press during which he revealed how the group's infrastructures are being put to the test in recent weeks. It is in particular the calls, audio or video , which worry and according to Zuck whether traffic increases such as those that have occurred in Italy in the last few days should also occur in other countries which, progressively , are currently working on a generalized quarantine to stop the coronavirus epidemic. In short, the systems could face profound disservices.

The founder and CEO said, verbatim, that for the moment there is no need to worry. “ There is still no massive epidemic in most countries in the world. But if it happens, then we will have to make sure that we can manage the situation from the aspect of the infrastructure to make sure that things do not merge “. No risk at the moment, but a very high attention span.

Like that, on the other hand, of many other technology giants . And of the European Union itself. Which in recent days has held remote meetings at the top with platforms such as Netflix , Google and YouTube to ask for measures in terms of consumption of the network band , to prevent it from collapsing. Both Reed Hastings, CEO of the video streaming platform, and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Susan Wojcicki (YouTube CEO, still of the large Alphabet family) have accepted the invitation sent to them by the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, the French Thierry Breton, ad lower the transmission quality of the contents of their sites.

For this the bitrate – that is, the transmission speed of the data packets – will be reduced by 30 days on Netflix , with the aim of cutting the impact of traffic by 25% «while still ensuring good service for customers”. On YouTube, however, high definition will be temporarily suspended from videos , “lowering the quality to the standard level” which should correspond to 480 p. The same will do Prime Video , the Amazon service. A spokesman explained that the group “is working with local authorities and internet access providers where needed to mitigate network congestion, including in Europe where we have already started to reduce streaming bitrates while maintaining quality service. for our customers”.

Many other technical details on the measures taken by the platforms are not available at the moment, and it would also be the case that they arrived soon, but just consider that video streaming is eaten more than 60% of traffic on the fixed and mobile networks of the Old Continent . And the arrival of Disney + on 24 March in many countries (Great Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain , Austria, Switzerland and even Italy) could aggravate the infrastructure situation.

At the same time, but let's jump to another area, Amazon has announced that the Prime delivery services will undergo a change in the coming weeks . In fact, priority will be given to basic necessities . They are as follows: food and groceries; food and pet products; industrial and scientific supplies; health products and equipment; home care products such as detergents and soaps; personal care products; baby products, such as books. Shipping times, therefore, will be extended and many products have been deliberately placed in unavailable mode or in any case their availability has been reduced.

« We will temporarily stop accepting orders on some non-essential products both on Amazon.it and on Amazon.fr – explained with a note Amazon over the weekend – this decision allows our employees of the distribution centers to focus on receiving and shipping the products of which customers have more need right now. Customers can still order many of these products from sales partners who ship directly. We understand that this is a change for our sales partners who use Amazon Logistics and we appreciate their understanding at this time when we prioritize the products that customers need most. “

